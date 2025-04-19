Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana could pose problems for Zimbabwe batters in test series

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh hopes that Nahid Rana can unsettle Zimbabwe batters with his raw pace in the two-match…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh hopes that Nahid Rana can unsettle Zimbabwe batters with his raw pace in the two-match series opening test beginning Sunday.

The 22-year-old Nahid has established himself as the lethal pacer Bangladesh has long craved by regularly bowling 140 kph (90 mph).

“When he bowls and Zimbabwe’s batters face him, their body language will show just how different Nahid really is,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said ahead of the first test. “They will get how fast he is and how extraordinary he is.”

Nahid played a huge role in Bangladesh’s historical series sweep against Pakistan and a victory over West Indies on Caribbean soil for the first time since 2009 last year.

Shanto said they consistently encourage Nahid, who has taken 20 wickets in six tests, to bowl as fast as he can.

“I’ve known him since his academy days. The message to him has always been simple: bowl over 140 kilometers per hour,” he added. “If he plays tomorrow, I hope he’ll hit that mark.”

Bangladesh is clear favorite, having won eight and lost seven in 18 meeting between the two sides.

“What I think is that we play to win every match. None of us have any desire to play selfish cricket here,” Shanto said.

“We will try something new and it will start from tomorrow. The kind of mentality and preparation that is required for that, the cricketers are taking it.”

Zimbabwe’s experienced batter Sean Williams, however, played down concerns over Nahid’s pace.

“Many bowlers bowl fast these days. It’s not like he’s the only one in the world,” Williams said. “We’ve got bowling machines that deliver faster than most bowlers.”

But captain Craig Ervin said they’ll prepare to face Nahid.

“Footage always goes around, so we have had a look at (Nahid Rana). You don’t, however, know until you face him in the middle. We have to prepare our mindset for him.”

Zimbabwe has not won a test anywhere since March 2021. It lost its last test, a one-off against Ireland in February, by 63 runs in Bulawayo.

In its last five visits in Bangladesh, it won just two in 10, with the last victory coming in 2018 in Sylhet, the venue of the first test.

