Bangladesh fights back against Zimbabwe in first test

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 60 not out as Bangladesh fought back against Zimbabwe on a rain-truncated…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 60 not out as Bangladesh fought back against Zimbabwe on a rain-truncated day three of the first cricket test.

Shanto’s knock, which included seven boundaries, helped Bangladesh reach 194-4 in its second innings with a 112-run overall lead before bad light forced an early stumps Tuesday.

Jaker Ali is 21 not out.

After the entire first session was washed out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh resumed on 57-1 — still 25 behind Zimbabwe — and appeared to be in control thanks to Shanto, its captain, and Mominul Haque.

But Zimbabwe struck back with the wickets of Mominul, who made 47 after 56 runs in the first innings, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Shanto and Ali stabilized the innings and have shared a 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 191 in its first innings and trailed by 82 runs after Zimbabwe replied with 273 all out.

Muzarabani strikes

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani ended the day with 3-51. He struck in the seventh over Tuesday, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 33 after a short-pitched delivery.

Hasan, who survived twice because of poor fielding by Zimbabwe on Monday, added just five runs to his overnight total.

Pacer Victor Nyauchi (1-28) was rewarded for his excellent line and length by dismissing Mominul after forcing the batter to play and edge behind. Mominul hit six fours in his 84 ball-47.

Veteran Rahim, who came to the crease without a 50 in his last 11 innings, struggled against Zimbabwe’s pace right from the start.

He eventually nicked a back-of-length delivery from Muzarabani to first slip and was out for 4.

Zimbabwe sensed a chance to dominate Bangladesh again but Shanto and Jaker successfully resisted to keep the game in the balance.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.