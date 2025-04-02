Bader and Buxton homer to back López as Twins take series from White Sox 6-1 after long rain delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Harrison Bader and Byron Buxton hit home runs to back Pablo López’s solid start and the Minnesota…

CHICAGO (AP) — Harrison Bader and Byron Buxton hit home runs to back Pablo López’s solid start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Wednesday after rain delayed the start by nearly 3 1/2 hours.

Buxton, Carlos Correa and Ty France had two hits apiece for the Twins, who took the rubber match of the three-game series.

López (1-1) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and one run with a walk and five strikeouts. Jhoan Duran and Danny Coulombe each threw a scoreless inning to complete the win.

Buxton hit a solo homer to center in the first inning. Bader’s third home run of the season scored France and Willi Castro ahead of him in the fourth. Buxton and France hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth.

Chicago’s lone run came on Brooks Baldwin’s homer in the seventh.

Rookie Sean Burke (1-1), who threw six scoreless innings in an opening day win over the Angels, gave up all six runs Wednesday and seven hits. He didn’t walk anyone and had one strikeout.

Key moment

For the second straight game, Bader hit a three-run homer. Tuesday’s came in an 8-3 win.

Key stat

Chicago’s starting pitchers came in with the best ERA in the majors at 0.63. including a season-opening streak of 28 innings without allowing an earned run. They have given up eight in the last two games, both losses.

Up next

The Twins open their home season with three games over four days against Houston before going on the road again, starting Joe Ryan (0-0) in the opener Thursday against the Astros’ Hunter Brown (0-1).

The White Sox are off Thursday before heading on a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game series in Detroit. Jonathan Cannon (0-0) is scheduled to start against the Tigers’ Jack Flaherty (0-0).

