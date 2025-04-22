AUTO RACING: Xfinity’s Smith thunderstruck after Love’s DQ and NASCAR rolls into Talladega

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Jack Link’s 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 188 laps, 500.8 miles.
Last year: In a race that ended with multiple cars crashing, Tyler Reddick narrowly weaved through the chaos and secured his first win of the season.
Last race: After winning in Xfinty, Kyle Larson sends it again in Bristol leading 411 of 500 laps and blocking a No. 2 Hamlin from taking his third-straight win.
Next race: May 4, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Ag-Pro 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (CW).
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.
Last year: Jessie Love narrowly edged out Riley Herbst by a mere 0.141-seconds to capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Last race: Sammy Smith assumed the win in Rockingham after a post-race inspection lead to a disqualification of Jesse Love.
Next race: May 3, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Tyler Ankrum broke his 130-race winless streak in a fuel-saving push to the finish line.
Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Oscar Piastri takes his second win in a row and first ever lead in the standings after capitalizing on Verstappen’s five-second penalty in the first corner.
Next race: May 4, Miami.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.
Next race: May 4, Birmingham, Alabama.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:15 p.m., qualifying, 7:45; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon.
Track: zMax Dragway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Next race: May 18, Elwood, Illinois.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Alabama Gang 100
Site: Eastaboga, Alabama.
Track: Talladega Short Track.
Hy-Vee Perks 40
Site: Jacksonville, Illinois.
Track: Jacksonville Speedway.
Haubs Town Showdown
Site: Haubstadt, Indiana.
Track: Tri-State Speedway.
Next events: May 1-3, Fountain City, Wisconsin, Rossburg, Ohio.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
