AUTO RACING: Xfinity’s Smith thunderstruck after Love’s DQ and NASCAR rolls into Talladega

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Jack Link’s 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps, 500.8 miles.

Last year: In a race that ended with multiple cars crashing, Tyler Reddick narrowly weaved through the chaos and secured his first win of the season.

Last race: After winning in Xfinty, Kyle Larson sends it again in Bristol leading 411 of 500 laps and blocking a No. 2 Hamlin from taking his third-straight win.

Next race: May 4, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ag-Pro 300

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.

Last year: Jessie Love narrowly edged out Riley Herbst by a mere 0.141-seconds to capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Last race: Sammy Smith assumed the win in Rockingham after a post-race inspection lead to a disqualification of Jesse Love.

Next race: May 3, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Tyler Ankrum broke his 130-race winless streak in a fuel-saving push to the finish line.

Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Oscar Piastri takes his second win in a row and first ever lead in the standings after capitalizing on Verstappen’s five-second penalty in the first corner.

Next race: May 4, Miami.

INDYCAR

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.

Next race: May 4, Birmingham, Alabama.

NHRA DRAG RACING

American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:15 p.m., qualifying, 7:45; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon.

Track: zMax Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: May 18, Elwood, Illinois.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Alabama Gang 100

Site: Eastaboga, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Short Track.

Hy-Vee Perks 40

Site: Jacksonville, Illinois.

Track: Jacksonville Speedway.

Haubs Town Showdown

Site: Haubstadt, Indiana.

Track: Tri-State Speedway.

Next events: May 1-3, Fountain City, Wisconsin, Rossburg, Ohio.

