AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Texas after Cindric captures photo-finish win in Talladega

NASCAR CUP SERIES
Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Site: Fort Worth, Texas.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 12:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Texas Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.
Last year: Denny Hamlin survived a late surge from Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag, earning him his 54th career Cup victory.
Last race: Austin Cindric’s last-lap overtake of Ryan Preece secured him a photo-finish win in Talladega.
Next race: May 11, Kansas City, Kansas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Andy’s Frozen Custard 300
Site: Fort Worth, Texas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m., qualifying, 6:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (CW).
Track: Texas Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.
Last year: Sam Meyer inched ahead of Ryan Sieg a mere .002 seconds for a neck and neck win that was confirmed by photo review.
Last race: Connor Zilisch spun out and hit the wall on the last lap giving the lead to Austin Hill who crossed the line in three-way sprint to a photo finish.
Next race: May 24, Concord, North Carolina.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
SpeedyCash.com 250
Site: Fort Worth, Texas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Texas Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.
Last year: Kyle Busch took the lead with 8 to go holding off a challenging Corey Heim for his record-tying sixth win at the Motor Speedway.
Last race: Tyler Ankrum broke his 130-race winless streak at Rockingham in a fuel-saving push to the finish line.
Next race: May 10, Kansas City, Kansas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Site: Miami.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:25 p.m. sprint qualifying, 4:25 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 11:55 a.m., qualifying, 3:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (ABC).
Track: Miami International Autodrome.
Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.
Last year: Lando Norris earned his first-ever F1 win after capturing the lead from Verstappen and successfully defending his position.
Last race: Oscar Piastri takes his second win in a row and first ever lead in the standings after capitalizing on Verstappen’s five-second penalty in Jeddah.
Next race: May 18, Imola, Italy.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Site: Birmingham, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Barber Motorsports Park.
Race distance: 90 laps, 207 miles.
Last year: Scott McLaughlin managed to hold off teammate Will Power, giving him his second consecutive win in Birmingham.
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.
Next race: May 10, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: May 18, Elwood, Illinois.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Dairyland Showdown
Site: Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Track: Mississippi Thunder Speedway.
#LETSRACETWO
Site: Rossburg, Ohio.
Track: Eldora Speedway.
Next events: May 6, May 9, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
