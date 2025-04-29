AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Texas after Cindric captures photo-finish win in Talladega

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Site: Fort Worth, Texas. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 12:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin survived a late surge from Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag, earning him his 54th career Cup victory.

Last race: Austin Cindric’s last-lap overtake of Ryan Preece secured him a photo-finish win in Talladega.

Next race: May 11, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m., qualifying, 6:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (CW).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Sam Meyer inched ahead of Ryan Sieg a mere .002 seconds for a neck and neck win that was confirmed by photo review.

Last race: Connor Zilisch spun out and hit the wall on the last lap giving the lead to Austin Hill who crossed the line in three-way sprint to a photo finish.

Next race: May 24, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

SpeedyCash.com 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch took the lead with 8 to go holding off a challenging Corey Heim for his record-tying sixth win at the Motor Speedway.

Last race: Tyler Ankrum broke his 130-race winless streak at Rockingham in a fuel-saving push to the finish line.

Next race: May 10, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Site: Miami.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:25 p.m. sprint qualifying, 4:25 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 11:55 a.m., qualifying, 3:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (ABC).

Track: Miami International Autodrome.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.

Last year: Lando Norris earned his first-ever F1 win after capturing the lead from Verstappen and successfully defending his position.

Last race: Oscar Piastri takes his second win in a row and first ever lead in the standings after capitalizing on Verstappen’s five-second penalty in Jeddah.

Next race: May 18, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Barber Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 90 laps, 207 miles.

Last year: Scott McLaughlin managed to hold off teammate Will Power, giving him his second consecutive win in Birmingham.

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.

Next race: May 10, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: May 18, Elwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Dairyland Showdown

Site: Fountain City, Wisconsin.

Track: Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

#LETSRACETWO

Site: Rossburg, Ohio.

Track: Eldora Speedway.

Next events: May 6, May 9, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

