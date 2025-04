AUTO RACING: Hamlin goes back-to-back with victory in Darlington and F1’s Verstappen gets first win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Food City 500 Site: Bristol, Tennessee. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:05 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City 500

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Leading a race-high 163 laps, Denny Hamlin took the win over teammate Martin Truex Jr. in a race that saw a record-breaking 54 lead changes.

Last race: Hamlin earned his second consecutive win in Darlington, holding off William Byron after a perfectly executed pit stop.

Next race: April 27, Talladega, Alabama.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SciAps 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:35 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Last year: The last race which took place in 2020, saw Noah Gragson claim an overtime victory after battling it out with Briscoe and Jones in a two-lap shootout.

Last race: Brandon Jones took the checkered flag in Darlington, earning him his first win in 98 races and sixth of his career.

Next race: April 19, Rockingham, North Carolina.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Weather Guard Truck Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.

Last year: Christian Eckes earned his first win of the season, maintaining the lead after passing Kyle Busch with 92 laps to go.

Last race: Daniel Hemric who led a race-high 149 of 200 laps, secured the victory in Martinsville after a late-race pass of teammate Tyler Ankrum.

Next race: April 18, Rockingham, North Carolina.

FORMULA ONE

Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

Site: Sakhir, Bahrain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:25 a.m., qualifying, 10:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Bahrain International Circuit.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen led every lap, securing a commanding victory from the pole in his 55th career F1 win.

Last race: Verstappen held off the surging McLaren team earning him his first win of the season and fourth straight Japanese Grand Prix.

Next race: April 20, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

INDYCAR

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Site: Long Beach, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifications, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, Noon, race, 4:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Streets of Long Beach.

Race distance: 90 laps, 177.1 miles.

Last year: Stretching his fuel out for the last 34 laps, Scott Dixon took the win edging Colton Herta by less than a second.

Last race: Alex Palou stays perfect going 2-for-2 for the season after passing pole sitter Pato O’Ward with 10 laps to go in Thermal.

Next race: May 4, Birmingham, Alabama.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 11 a.m., race, 6:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: April 27, Concord, North Carolina.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Illini 100 Practice

Site: Farmer City, Illinois.

Track: Farmer City Raceway.

World of Outlaws Illini 100

Site: Farmer City, Illinois.

Track: Farmer City Raceway.

World of Outlaws Federated Auto Part Spring Classic

Site: Pevely, Missouri.

Track: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.

Next events: April 18-19, Knoxville, Iowa.

