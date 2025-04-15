AUTO RACING: F1’s McLaren team takes 3rd win and Larson doubles up in NASCAR

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: After winning in Xfinty, Kyle Larson sends it again in Bristol leading 411 of 500 laps and blocking a No. 2 Hamlin from taking his third-straight win.
Next race: April 27, Talladega, Alabama.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire
Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).
Track: Rockingham Speedway.
Race distance: 250 laps, 235 miles.
Last year: This will be the first Xfinity series race at Rockingham since 2004.
Last race: Kyle Larson took a brilliant win in Bristol, leading 277 of the 300 laps and earning him his second Xfinity win at the Motor Speedway.
Next race: April 26, Talladega, Alabama.
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Black’s Tire 200
Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Rockingham Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 188 miles.
Last year: This will be the first Truck series race at Rockingham since 2013.
Last race: Chandler Smith held off Kyle Larson late to secure his first series win of the season and second career victory at Bristol.
Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.
FORMULA ONE
STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Site: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:25 a.m., practice, 12:55 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:25 a.m., qualifying, 12:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:55 p.m. (ESPN2).
Track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Race distance: 50 laps, 191.6 miles.
Last year: Max Verstappen took the lead with a powerful launch from the pole, securing the victory and earning Red Bull a one-two finish.
Last race: The McLaren team earned its first win in Bahrain and third of the season with an impressive outing from driver Oscar Piastri who finished 15 seconds ahead of George Russell.
Next race: May 4, Miami.
INDYCAR
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.
Next race: May 4, Birmingham, Alabama.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: April 27, Concord, North Carolina.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Premier Chevy Dealers Clash
Site: Knoxville, Iowa.
Track: Knoxville Raceway.
Next events: April 25-26, Eastaboga, Alabama, Jacksonville, Illinois, Haubstadt, Indiana.
