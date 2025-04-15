AUTO RACING: F1’s McLaren team takes 3rd win and Larson doubles up in NASCAR

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Last race: After winning in Xfinty, Kyle Larson sends it again in Bristol leading…

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: After winning in Xfinty, Kyle Larson sends it again in Bristol leading 411 of 500 laps and blocking a No. 2 Hamlin from taking his third-straight win.

Next race: April 27, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire

Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Track: Rockingham Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 235 miles.

Last year: This will be the first Xfinity series race at Rockingham since 2004.

Last race: Kyle Larson took a brilliant win in Bristol, leading 277 of the 300 laps and earning him his second Xfinity win at the Motor Speedway.

Next race: April 26, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Black’s Tire 200

Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Rockingham Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 188 miles.

Last year: This will be the first Truck series race at Rockingham since 2013.

Last race: Chandler Smith held off Kyle Larson late to secure his first series win of the season and second career victory at Bristol.

Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Site: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:25 a.m., practice, 12:55 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:25 a.m., qualifying, 12:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:55 p.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 191.6 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen took the lead with a powerful launch from the pole, securing the victory and earning Red Bull a one-two finish.

Last race: The McLaren team earned its first win in Bahrain and third of the season with an impressive outing from driver Oscar Piastri who finished 15 seconds ahead of George Russell.

Next race: May 4, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood led a race-high 46 laps, ending Alex Palou’s hot streak in a dominant performance at Long Beach.

Next race: May 4, Birmingham, Alabama.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: April 27, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Next events: April 25-26, Eastaboga, Alabama, Jacksonville, Illinois, Haubstadt, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

