AUTO RACING: Denny Hamlin dominates in Martinsville and NASCAR rolls into Darlington.

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Goodyear 400 Site: Darlington, South Carolina. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Goodyear 400

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 293 laps, 400.24 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski broke his three-year losing streak while keeping Ty Gibbs at bay in the final laps for the win.

Last race: Denny Hamlin ended a 10-year winless streak in Martinsville, holding off teammate Christopher Bell with a dominating performance. The Joe Gibbs Racing star took the lead early on from Chase Elliott and never looked back, leading a race-high 274 of the final laps.

Next race: April 13, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., qualifying, 11:10 a.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (CW).

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier led 119 of 147 laps, using a dominating performance to earn him his first victory of the season and third career win at Darlington.

Last race: Austin Hill navigated through the late-race chaos in a shocking overtime finish that secured him the win in Martinsville.

Next race: April 12, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Overcoming a potentially race-ending spinout, Kyle Larson crept his way to the front in the final 10 laps to secure the victory.

Next race: April 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

FORMULA ONE

Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Site: Suzuka, Japan.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 10:25 p.m.; Friday, practice, 1:55 a.m., practice, 10:25 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 12:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Suzuka Circuit.

Race distance: 53 laps, 191 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen held off the field after taking immediate control in a race that earned him his 57th career victory and third of the season.

Last race: Oscar Piastri captured his third career win ahead of teammate Lando Norris in Shanghai, securing McLaren a landmark 50 one-two placings.

Next race: April 13, Sakhir, Bahrain.

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou stays perfect going 2-for-2 for the season after passing pole sitter Pato O’Ward with 10 laps to go in Thermal.

Next race: April 13, Long Beach, California.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: April 13, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Fireball 50

Site: Chillicothe, Ohio.

Track: Atomic Speedway.

World of Outlaws Jason Johnson Classic

Site: Colcord, Oklahoma.

Track: Arrowhead Speedway.

Next events: April 10-12, Farmer City, Illinois, Pevely, Missouri.

