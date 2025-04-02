Athletics trade speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers for minor league pitcher

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics traded talented base-stealer and outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the reigning World Series champion…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics traded talented base-stealer and outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for minor league right-hander Carlos Duran.

Ruiz, who led the American League with 67 stolen bases in 2023 for an AL rookie record, was designated for assignment by the A’s on Sunday. He is headed to join Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The A’s announced the move ahead of their series finale Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park.

Ruiz topped Kenny Lofton’s then-record of 66 stolen bases set with Cleveland in 1992. The 26-year-old Ruiz was hindered by wrist and knee injuries last year, when he played in only 29 games and then underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September. He batted .254 with five home runs, 24 doubles, a triple and 47 RBIs in his only full major league season.

The Dodgers transferred right-hander Kyle Hurt to the 60-day injured list to clear room for Ruiz on the 40-man roster.

