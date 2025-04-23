Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz delivers an RBI single in his MLB debut against the Rangers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Nick Kurtz needed just one plate appearance for his first major league hit and…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Nick Kurtz needed just one plate appearance for his first major league hit and RBI.

Kurtz singled up the middle on a 1-2 pitch from Kumar Rocker in the first inning Wednesday night, scoring Shea Langeliers from second base and giving the Athletics a 3-0 lead against Texas. His dad was caught on camera waving the runner home.

It was quite a debut for the fourth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft. Kurtz also awkwardly tripped over the mound while trying to catch a popup but stayed in the game.

He batted seventh and played first base in his MLB debut. The former Wake Forest standout signed for a $7 million bonus. The A’s promoted him ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Kurtz became the third player from the 2024 draft to debut after Houston outfielder Cam Smith and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ryan Johnson made opening-day rosters. Smith was the 14th overall pick and Johnson 74th.

Kurtz started last year at Class A Stockton and was promoted to Double-A Midland. He hit .321 with seven homers, 24 RBIs and 10 walks in 20 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz’s 2024 season was cut short by a hamstring injury; he played 13 games in the Arizona Fall League.

