Athletics play the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (12-13, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -234, White Sox +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Athletics have a 12-13 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games. The Athletics have a 7-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has gone 2-11 on the road and 6-19 overall. The White Sox have gone 4-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has four doubles and nine home runs while hitting .292 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi leads the White Sox with four home runs while slugging .443. Lenyn Sosa is 12-for-36 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

