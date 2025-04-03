Arsenal defender Gabriel ruled out for the season after hamstring injury

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season after requiring a hamstring operation, with the injury setback…

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season after requiring a hamstring operation, with the injury setback leaving his team with more defensive problems ahead of a meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Brazil international requires surgery after pulling up in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said in a statement Thursday.

The first leg against Madrid is on Tuesday and Arsenal also has concerns about the availability of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White. Right back Jurrien Timber also struggled against Fulham with an issue he picked up ahead of the game.

Arsenal has seen key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz ruled out for long periods this season.

Havertz is out for the remainder of season also due to a hamstring injury, while Saka returned to action Tuesday after more than four months out.

Arsenal is second in the Premier League, 12 points behind Liverpool with eight rounds left.

