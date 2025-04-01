Arsenal defender Gabriel injured a week before Real Madrid match in Champions League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off with an apparent right hamstring injury early in the 2-1…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off with an apparent right hamstring injury early in the 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, throwing into doubt his availability for next week’s Champions League meeting with Real Madrid.

The Brazil center back pulled up while running back toward his goal as Fulham launched a counterattack. When play eventually stopped, he dropped to the ground and shook his head in a signal that he needed to be replaced.

Gabriel eventually came off in the 16th minute, replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal, which is second in the league and started the Fulham match 12 points behind Liverpool, has a two-legged quarterfinal meeting with Madrid this month. The first leg is at Emirates Stadium on April 8.

