Arozarena has go-ahead hit, Tellez adds 5th career slam, Mariners beat Blue Jays 8-4 in 12 innings

TORONTO (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking single in the 12th inning, Rowdy Tellez added his fifth career grand…

TORONTO (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking single in the 12th inning, Rowdy Tellez added his fifth career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners beat the Blue Jays 8-4 on Saturday, stopping Toronto’s three-game winning streak.

Ben Williamson had two hits, including his first big league home run, and scored twice for Seattle.

Andrés Muñoz (1-0) stranded the potential winning run at third base in the 11th when Anthony Santander grounded out.

Seattle loaded the bases with one out in the 10th but Yariel Rodríguez got Tellez to ground into a double play.

After Arozarena’s ground ball single off Jacob Barnes (0-1) put Seattle ahead, Tellez hit a 430-foot drive off the facing of the right field second deck.

Seattle’s Logan Gilbert allowed two runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

José Berríos gave up three runs, four hits and a season-high four walks, exiting after Williamson’s tying homer starting the seventh.

Berríos exchanged words with Cal Raleigh as the Mariners catcher rounded third on an inning-ending fly ball in the fourth. Both benches emptied but the situation did not escalate.

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez was held out of the starting lineup but pinch hit for Miles Mastrobuoni in the seventh. Rodríguez struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat and went 1 for 3.

Key moment

Arozarena snapped an 0 for 8 slump with his 12th-inning hit that scored automatic runner J.P. Crawford from third base. It was Arozarena’s first hit since a two-run double in the 10th inning of Thursday’s 11-7 win at Cincinnati.

Key stat

Gilbert has 41 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. Kansas City’s Cole Ragans leads the majors with 42.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled to start against Toronto LHP Easton Lucas (2-1, 4.70) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.