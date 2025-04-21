Argentine goalkeeper great Hugo ‘El Loco’ Gatti has died at 80

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hugo Gatti, nicknamed “El Loco” and considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Argentine history,…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hugo Gatti, nicknamed “El Loco” and considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Argentine history, has died. He was 80.

The Argentine Football Association and the South American Football Confederation announced the news on Monday. He died at Pirovano Hospital in Buenos Aires, where he spent 60 days in intensive care after complications from hip surgery.

Gatti played 765 games in Argentina’s top flight, the record. He played for River Plate for four years but spent most of his career at Boca Juniors, from 1976-88, and won the Copa Libertadores twice, the Intercontinental Cup, and three league championships. He retired from Boca at 44.

“CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Hugo Orlando Gatti, a South American football legend,” the confederation said.

“Club Atlético Boca Juniors deeply regrets the passing of Hugo Orlando Gatti, a longtime idol and multiple Boca Juniors champion,” the team said on its social media. “We are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Gatti earned his nickname “Loco (Crazy)” because he often played outside the box, which was unusual for goalkeepers in his era. His unconventional approach, along with his ball skills, made him unforgettable and an inspiration.

Colombian great Rene Higuita and Mexico’s Jorge Campos built their careers playing in a similar style, and Gatti acknowledged that both came close to him.

“They always compared me with Gatti,” Higuita recalled, “and I had a chance to meet him and we talked about our playing styles, because we wanted to be part of the team.”

Gatti also played for Argentina, alongside his Boca teammate Diego Maradona, whom he once called fat. He also said the best player ever was Pelé.

