Angels’ Neto doubles in first rehab game in Triple-A in return from shoulder surgery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Angels shortstop Zach Neto went 1 for 6 with a double in his first rehabilitation game with Triple-A Salt Lake City as he moves closer to a return from offseason shoulder surgery.

Neto served as the team’s designated hitter on Tuesday night. Angels manager Ron Washington said before the team’s game in St. Louis that Neto would not play in the field for a while. He added that there isn’t a timetable for when he will be cleared to play defense in a game.

“Zach Neto (will) let us know by the way he handles himself out there catching the ball, being in positions, getting cutoffs and relays when he’ll be ready,” Washington told reporters. “But right now we’re starting him off at DH, and we’ll just see how it goes.”

Neto was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Salt Lake’s 15-1 win over Albuquerque but remained in the game.

The 24-year-old Neto opened the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November.

Washington said that he had gotten good reports about Neto’s progress at minor league spring training before he began his rehabilitation assignment.

“A couple of days ago he had a home run, and I think everyone’s phone lit up,” Washington said. “Dropped some bunts, got some walks. He’s fine swinging the bat. Once we can get him to playing shortstop and moving around and making all the plays under competition, then we’ll see how long it takes him to get back.”

Neto, a first-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, hit .249 with 23 homers, 34 doubles and 77 RBIs for the Angels last season in his second year in the majors.

