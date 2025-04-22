Andrei Kuzmenko’s late-season contributions to the LA Kings got even bigger in his playoff debut

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko’s Stanley Cup playoff debut went superbly, just like the rest of his entire…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko’s Stanley Cup playoff debut went superbly, just like the rest of his entire charmed tenure with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Russian forward contributed a goal and two assists in the Kings’ 6-5 win over Edmonton on Monday night. Everybody on the ice knew he was there — both because he’s playing outstanding hockey for LA and because he talks all the time.

Kuzmenko doesn’t chirp opponents much, but he’s constantly communicating with the coaching staff and with his linemates, captain Anze Kopitar and leading scorer Adrian Kempe.

“He’s such a unique guy, and he loves hockey,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Tuesday. “This is what I love about him. Kopi and (Kempe) would know best. He can’t stop talking about hockey. He’s got a new play for every situation. It’s the greatest. For the people who are hockey-mad and think about it 24/7, it’s just really interesting to see. And it all makes sense. It’s not all possible at every moment, but it all makes sense, and you just love to see the passion for it.

“I’ve said it 100 times — what an addition to our team.”

Kuzmenko has indeed been a standout addition to the second-seeded Kings, who only acquired the 29-year-old KHL veteran from Philadelphia on March 7.

Kuzmenko went scoreless in his first seven games after joining his fourth team in 16 months, but he scored 17 points for Los Angeles in the following 15 games while seizing roles as the top-line left wing and a key contributor to a power play that is no longer awful.

Kuzmenko debuted with the Kings less than seven weeks ago, and he’s already a key factor in their hopes of ending Edmonton’s streak of three straight first-round series victories over Los Angeles.

“I was so excited,” Kuzmenko said of his first playoff experience. “An electric atmosphere. I’m happy to play in the playoffs. Before the NHL, I played in the playoffs in Russia, and I liked it. It’s an amazing time for everybody. But now in the NHL, it’s another level above. When 20,000 people support you, it’s an amazing time.”

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Kuzmenko has a passion for hockey, but it’s directed toward his own game. He didn’t really have a hockey hero growing up because he didn’t pay attention to the world’s top leagues — and he still doesn’t.

“I don’t watch hockey,” Kuzmenko said. “I just work. This is my work.”

He acknowledged that veteran Alexander Radulov influenced him greatly as a teenager when they played together for CSKA Moscow. He also has a longtime friendship with Vladislav Gavrikov, the Kings defenseman who also seized a prominent role this season.

Gavrikov and Kuzmenko were teammates in St. Petersburg for one season before Gavrikov moved to the NHL in 2019. They’ve also played together on Russia’s national team.

“He’s been good for us since Day One when he first got here at the trade deadline,” Gavrikov said. “He made a huge impact, I would say. He’s been asking me how it’s going to be in the playoffs, so I just told him, ‘Do your thing, and just be ready physically and mentally.’ I think he showed up prepared to play.”

Kuzmenko was an offensive star who wasn’t usually asked to play much defense or do much backchecking in the KHL, but anybody who plays on Kopitar’s line must embrace the two-time Selke Trophy winner’s two-way style. With patient instruction and a few glares from Kopitar, Kuzmenko has become a responsible two-way player while still creating and contributing to LA’s offense.

That’s exactly what he did in his playoff debut: Kuzmenko tipped home a power-play goal in the opening minutes, and he picked up two more assists while being around the puck regularly. He joined current Kings broadcaster Daryl Evans as the only players in franchise history to score three points in their playoff debuts.

Kuzmenko has multiple reasons to play at his peak this spring: He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, right when the salary cap takes a jump. Every standout game increases his chances at a big payday for his fourth NHL season — but first, he hopes to finish this year with a big playoff run.

“I think about how I can play better, because I want to help this team, because this team believed in me,” Kuzmenko said. “I want to help each shift. How can I (do) this better? I want everything to get a little bit better for me.”

