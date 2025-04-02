Andre Agassi will be a part of the TV coverage for the French Open this year

PARIS (AP) — Andre Agassi, whose eight Grand Slam titles include the 1999 French Open, will be a studio analyst…

PARIS (AP) — Andre Agassi, whose eight Grand Slam titles include the 1999 French Open, will be a studio analyst for TNT Sports during the semifinals and finals at Roland Garros this year.

TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery announced Agassi’s role in a news release Wednesday.

The 2025 French Open will be the first under a new 10-year deal that averages $65 million per year and moves the clay-court tennis major from NBC. Main-draw competition at Roland Garros begins on May 25.

Agassi completed his career Grand Slam in Paris in 1999 and is the last American man to win the singles championship there. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011.

