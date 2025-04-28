Andersen’s status could put spotlight on Kochetkov for Hurricanes’ clinching shot against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rod Brind’Amour has frequently noted his Carolina Hurricanes would need goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov in a playoff…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rod Brind’Amour has frequently noted his Carolina Hurricanes would need goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov in a playoff run even as veteran Frederik Andersen played well in a lead role.

The 25-year-old Kochetkov has already proven his coach right and might have to do so again as the Hurricanes get their first shot at advancing to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Andersen’s status for Tuesday’s Game 5 at home against the New Jersey Devils is unclear after he was knocked from Sunday’s Game 4 win on a blow from skating-in Devils forward Timo Meier in the crease in the second period. Kochetkov came on in relief and allowed a quick goal, but settled down and helped the Hurricanes move within a win of clinching the best-of-7 first-round series.

Brind’Amour said Monday that Andersen was still being evaluated for the hit, which knocked him backward into the net. He didn’t specify the nature of the injury.

“I can’t give you an update,” Brind’Amour said. “He left the game. He was in good shape. And then he’s going to get checked out. So that’s all I can tell you.”

Andersen had started all four playoff games while posting a 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Kochetkov, facing 15 shots in his first action since April 16, gave up a score to Meier on the second shot he faced but not another.

“It must be so hard when you don’t play for two weeks, (to) come back and do what he did,” said fellow Russian Andrei Svechnikov, who had the franchise’s second postseason hat trick in the win. “It’s really hard and I was a little bit nervous. But he did an excellent job for sure.”

The Devils have their own health worries. They haven’t had defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillion since suffering Game 1 injuries, and fellow blue-liner Johnathan Kovacevic exited Game 3 after the first intermission and missed Game 4.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday the three were expected to be out again for Game 5 as New Jersey tries to extend its season for a Game 6 at home.

“Obviously those guys are important to us,” Keefe said. “They can make you a better and deeper team, there’s no question. But as we proved in Game 3, you can overcome that. … There’s a path to winning. We’ve got to get on that and stay on it for as long as it takes. That’s our challenge.”

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Maple Leafs lead 3-1

The Maple Leafs join the Hurricanes as teams entering Tuesday with the potential to be the first teams to clinch a trip to the second round.

Toronto won the first three games to move within reach of a sweep, though Jake Sanderson scored in overtime of Game 4 to get Ottawa on the board.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Tied 2-2

The Wild had left wing Marcus Johansson back on the second line at practice on Monday after he missed Game 4 with a lower-body injury. Jon Merrill was skating on the third defenseman pair in place of rookie Zeev Buium, a change coach John Hynes said he was considering for Game 5.

Despite a 137-100 advantage in shots on goal in the series by the Golden Knights, the Wild carried plenty of confidence with them back to Las Vegas with a 15-12 scoring edge.

“We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to play the same way and play like we did in spurts of Game 1 and the majority of Game 2,” said left wing Marcus Foligno, who has a postseason-high 35 hits and three goals in the series after entering with only two in 28 career playoff games. “We know we have a chance to go there. The road doesn’t faze this team.”

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

When/Where to Watch: Game 5, Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Tied 2-2

This series is still chalk after both teams defended home ice — but it sure doesn’t feel that way. That’s because the Kings squandered chances in Alberta to seize control of a series that represents a crossroads for the roster constructed by GM Rob Blake.

Los Angeles led 4-3 with seven minutes left in Game 3 before giving up four goals. The coaching staff played a role in the defeat, challenging the Oilers’ tying goal and creating the power play on which Edmonton scored the go-ahead goal. And in Game 4, the Kings then led 3-1 with 13 minutes left before surrendering two goals to Evan Bouchard before Leon Draisaitl’s overtime winner.

Los Angeles has held a third-period lead in all four games, but blown that lead in three of them. The Kings blew a four-goal lead in Game 1 at home, only to steal a win anyway in the final seconds.

The late collapses awoke every memory of the Kings’ failures in the past three first rounds against the Oilers. It also puts the pressure squarely on the Kings in Game 5 to win again on that ice, where they were the NHL’s best home team this year.

___

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Minneapolis and Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.