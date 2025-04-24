Alguacil to step down as Real Sociedad coach at end of season

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil will step down this summer, putting an end to a…

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil will step down this summer, putting an end to a successful six-and-a-half-year stint, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

Alguacil took over the San Sebastian-based club in December 2018 and helped it consistently finish in the upper part of La Liga.

Among active coaches in the league, only Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone has been in charge of a club longer that Alguacil.

Under his leadership, Sociedad won the 2020 Copa del Rey title against fierce rival Athletic Bilbao in a final that was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also reached the Champions League round of 16 last season, following three straight Europa League appearances.

Alguacil, a former Sociedad defender, took his decision with his team in ninth place in the league standings. His contract expires in June.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.