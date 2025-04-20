Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title

MUNICH (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev beat second-seeded American Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on…

MUNICH (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev beat second-seeded American Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on Sunday.

It was the big-serving German player’s first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and ’18.

“It’s extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany,” said Zverev, who celebrated his 28th birthday. ”It’s definitely a great birthday present, let’s put it that way.”

Shelton was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

In sunny conditions at the BMW Open, Zverev served for the match and set up match point with a sliced backhand at the net that Shelton could not get back in.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from Zverev, who did not face a break point.

Zverev’s day got even better, moving back into second place in the ATP rankings after Carlos Alcaraz — who beat the German in last year’s French Open final — lost the Barcelona Open final to Holger Rune to drop to No. 3.

