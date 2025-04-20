Live Radio
Home » Sports » AHL Playoff Glance

AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

April 20, 2025, 6:04 PM

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division First Round

(Best-of-3)

Atlantic Division

Providence vs. Springfield

Wednesday, April 23: Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 25: Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 27: Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Wednesday, April 23: Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 25: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 27: Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

North Division

Toronto vs. Cleveland

Thursday, April 24: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 27: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Central Division

Chicago vs. Rockford

Wednesday, April 23: Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 25: Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 27: Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Pacific Division

Abbotsford vs. Tucson

Wednesday, April 23: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 24: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 26: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario vs. San Jose

Thursday, April 24: San Jose vs. Ontario at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: San Jose vs. Ontario at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

x-Monday, April 28: San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley vs. Calgary

Tuesday, April 22: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 27: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

