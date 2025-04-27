AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary Division First Round (Best-of-3) Atlantic Division Springfield 1, Providence 1 Wednesday, April 23: Springfield 2,…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division First Round

(Best-of-3)

Atlantic Division Springfield 1,

Providence 1

Wednesday, April 23: Springfield 2, Providence 1

Friday, April 25: Providence 1, Springfield 0, 7:05 OT

Sunday, April 27: Providence 5, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0

Wednesday, April 23: Lehigh Valley 5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

Friday, April 25: Lehigh Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

North Division Cleveland 2,

Toronto 0

Thursday, April 24: Cleveland 4, Toronto 3, OT

Saturday, April 26: Cleveland 4, Toronto 3, 2OT

Central Division Rockford 2,

Chicago 0

Wednesday, April 23: Rockford 2, Chicago 1, OT

Friday, April 25: Rockford 5, Chicago 0

Pacific Division

Abbotsford 2, Tucson 1

Wednesday, April 23: Abbotsford 4, Tucson 3

Thursday, April 24: Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday, April 26: Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0

San Jose 2, Ontario 0

Thursday, April 24: San Jose 2, Ontario 0

Saturday, April 26: San Jose 2, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley 2, Calgary 0

Tuesday, April 22: Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3, 3OT

Saturday, April 26: Coachella Valley 2, Calgary 0

Division Semifinal

(best-of-5)

Atlantic Division

Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley

Wednesday, April 30: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Providence

Friday, May 2: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Division

Laval vs. Cleveland

April 30/May 1: Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 2: Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 6: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester 2, Syracuse 0

Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0

Thursday, May 1: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 3: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Central Division

Milwaukee vs. Rockford

Thursday, May 1: Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 3: Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday May 11: Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas vs. Grand Rapids

Tuesday, April 29: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 5: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 9: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 10: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 12: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Pacific Division

Colorado vs. San Jose

Friday, May 2: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 7: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley

Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 3: Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

