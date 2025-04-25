AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division First Round
(Best-of-3)
Atlantic Division Springfield 1,
Providence 0
Wednesday, April 23: Springfield 2, Providence 1
Friday, April 25: Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 1, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0
Wednesday, April 23: Lehigh Valley 5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
Friday, April 25: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
North Division Cleveland 1,
Toronto 0
Thursday, April 24: Cleveland 4, Toronto 3, OT
Saturday, April 26: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Central Division Rockford 1,
Chicago 0
Wednesday, April 23: Rockford 2, Chicago 1, OT
Friday, April 25: Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Pacific Division
Abbotsford 1, Tucson 1
Wednesday, April 23: Abbotsford 4, Tucson 3
Thursday, April 24: Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1
x-Saturday, April 26: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose 1 Ontario 0
Thursday, April 24: San Jose 2, Ontario 0
Saturday, April 26: San Jose vs. Ontario at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, April 28: San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley 1, Calgary 0
Tuesday, April 22: Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3, 3OT
Saturday, April 26: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
