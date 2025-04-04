After career detours as Uber driver and substitute teacher, J.C. Escarra gets first big league hit

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Escarra pulled a changeup into the right-field corner, slid into second base, popped up and…

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Escarra pulled a changeup into the right-field corner, slid into second base, popped up and punched the air.

After a meandering minor league career that took detours to Mexico and Puerto Rico and included a release that led to part-time work as an Uber driver and substitute teacher, he got his first big league hit three weeks shy of his 30th birthday.

“I got a little bit too excited at second base,” he said. “But just enjoying the moment. Close game, big hit.”

Escarra started his first big league game Thursday night, catching in the New York Yankees’ 9-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We’re all pulling for that guy. We all know his story,” Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “Just the type of person he is — battle through that type of adversity. He’s come in here every single day with a smile on his face, trying to make guys better, trying to push guys all the way in spring training. Seeing it, it’s been fun to watch and fun to be around because he just brings a different energy into his clubhouse and it’s contagious.”

Escarra made his big league debut Saturday against Milwaukee, striking out as a pinch hitter, moving behind the plate and popping out.

He popped out, flied out and grounded out in his first three at-bats against Arizona before doubling in the seventh inning against Jalen Beeks to put runners on second and third in a two-run game.

“Before that bat, I’m like, man, I’m pressing. I’m trying to do too much,” he said. “It’s funny how baseball works. When you don’t try to do too much, that’s when things come.”

Escarra took an Uber to opening day last week and the D train later in the series. A few fans recognized him in the subway and some asked for autographs.

“They saw the video that went viral, of me calling my mom and stuff like that, which is cool,” Escarra said. “Diehard Yankee fans, I appreciate their support.”

He’s now moved from a Manhattan hotel to an apartment in suburban Yonkers and drives his car to Yankee Stadium.

His wife Jocelyn was at Thursday night’s game, but most of his family and friends left town after the Brewers series.

“You can tell his passion and love for the game,” manager Aaron Boone said. “For not having any major league experience yet, he’s got a lot of experience and got some presence to him. He’s got some confidence to what he’s doing and he can really swing the bat, too.”

Escarra already had a plan for the special baseball.

“I’m dedicating that ball to my pops,” he said. “A longtime Yankee fan, lived in Yonkers for 15 years. Been through a lot, so he deserves that ball.”

