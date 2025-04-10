Adell homers twice in fifth inning, Trout and Ward each go deep twice as Angels rout Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell became the third player in Angels history to homer twice in the same inning,…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell became the third player in Angels history to homer twice in the same inning, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward also homered twice and Los Angeles routed the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 on Thursday.

Adell led off the fifth against Zack Littell (0-3) with first first homer this season for a 3-1 lead and capped an eight-run fifth inning with a three-run drive against Mason Englert. Adell matched a career high with four RBIs.

Ward homered on the game’s second pitch and Nolan Schanuel hit an RBI double in the second.

Jonathan Aranda closed the Rays to 2-1 with a run-scoring single in the fourth off José Soriano (2-1).

Trout hit a two-run homer in the fifth against Littell and added a solo homer in the ninth off Hunter Bigge for his fifth home run this season and the 27th multihomer game of his big league career. Trout also homered in the July 30, 2012, game.

Ward also homered in the fifth, a two-run drive against Littell.

Los Angeles has won four straight series.

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan had a homer and three singles and drove in four runs to help Cleveland complete a three-game sweep and hand Chicago their eighth straight loss with a victory.

Kwan singled leading off the first and scored on Kyle Manzardo’s fourth home run of the season for a 2-1 lead, and the Guardians never trailed again. The White Sox are winless in April.

Brayan Rocchio doubled leading off the third and Kwan hit his second home run on the next pitch for a 4-1 lead. Kwan added run-scoring singles his next two times up to go 4 for 5.

Gavin Williams (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out seven in five innings. Jakob Junis and Joey Cantillo both pitched two scoreless innings.

Jonathan Cannon (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings in his third start.

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Kansas City beat Minnesota.

The Royals trailed by a run before rallying for two in the seventh against reliever Cole Sands (1-1).

With one out, Freddy Fermin walked ahead of singles by Drew Waters and Jonathan India, tying the game at 2 before Witt drove a deep fly to center for the lead.

Daniel Lynch IV (2-0) struck out two of three batters faced and Carlos Estévez earned his fourth save.

ROCKIES 7, BREWERS 2

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle tied his career high with five RBIs, hitting a leadoff homer in the first inning, a run-scoring single in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the eighth to lead Colorado over Milwaukee.

Zac Veen doubled for his first career RBI as the Rockies avoided a three-game sweep and improved to 3-9.

Doyle also had five RBIs against Boston last July 24.

Milwaukee went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an infield single in the eighth. Chourio had three home runs, two doubles, six extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and a stolen base before Thursday, and according to the team he became the fourth player to compile those numbers in three straight games, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Shohei Otani.

Brice Turang, who hit safely in Milwaukee’s first 12 games, was 0 for 5 and hit a game-ending groundout.

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 3, 10 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-runner David Hamilton scampered home when the drawn-in Toronto infield couldn’t handle Trevor Story’s nubber to second base, and Boston beat the Blue Jays in 10 innings to avoid a four-game sweep.

Boston rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the eighth and trailed again after George Springer’s sacrifice fly in the 10th. Jarren Duran led off the bottom half with a single to score the automatic runner. After Duran was caught stealing, the Red Sox loaded the bases on Rafael Devers’ single and two hit batters.

With one out and the infield in, Story hit the ball off the end of the bat to second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was unable to field it cleanly and throw home. He did recover and get a meaningless out at first — after Hamilton slid head-first into home — avoiding what would have been Toronto’s third error of the game.

Brennan Bernardino (1-0) got the win after pitching a hitless 10th. Nick Sandlin (0-2) allowed two runs — one earned — two hits and two hitters while pitching two-thirds of an inning. Tyler Heineman had three hits for Toronto.

