Adebayo has 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Heat pound the Pelicans 153-104.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 23 points and 12 rebounds in just 22 minutes, and the Miami Heat…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 23 points and 12 rebounds in just 22 minutes, and the Miami Heat defeated reeling and injury-depleted New Orleans 153-104 on Friday night in what became the Pelicans’ most lopsided regular-season loss in franchise history.

Tyler Herro, who also played just 22 minutes, scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Duncan Robinson scored 21 points in 19 minutes for Miami, which never trailed and led by as many as 52.

Despite the victory, the Heat’s chances of moving up to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference vanished when Chicago also won to clinch that spot.

The Heat will be the 10th seed, and open the postseason with a play-in game on Wednesday night at Chicago. The victor will need to win a second play-in contest to advance to a first-round playoff series.

Jamal Cain scored 26 points and Antonio Reeves added 19 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost six straight. Elfrid Payton had 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Takeaways

Heat: Nine Miami players scored at least 10 points. Pelle Larsson (ankle) and Isaiah Stevens (foot) didn’t play.

Pelicans: For the second night in a row, New Orleans used just eight players, seven of whom had played in Thursday night’s loss at Milwaukee. Alvarado was the only Pelican in the lineup who did not play Thursday. Active players who did not suit up against Miami included Karlo Matkovic (left hamstring), Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (achilles), Yves Missi (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (back) and Bruce Brown (knee).

Key moment

Herro’s 3-pointer to open the second half ignited a 10-0 Heat run that gave Miami an 81-54 lead.

Key stat

The Heat outshot the Pelicans, 55.8% (58 of 104 ) to 40% (38 of 95), and outscored New Orleans 70-46 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams close out their regular-season schedule on Sunday, when Miami hosts Washington and New Orleans hosts Oklahoma City. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.