AC Milan defender Kyle Walker undergoes surgery after fracturing elbow

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan defender Kyle Walker underwent an operation Tuesday after fracturing his elbow during training.

It is not known how long Walker will be sidelined for but there are only seven rounds remaining in Serie A. The Rossoneri are also involved in the Italian Cup, with the second leg of their semifinal against Inter Milan set for April 23.

“AC Milan can confirm that Kyle Walker sustained a fracture in his right elbow today,” the Italian team said in a statement. “To ensure better healing and optimize recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan to repair the olecranon through osteosynthesis.

“The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately.”

Walker is on loan from Manchester City and it is widely expected the move will be made permanent at the end of the season.

The England international, who turns 35 next month, arrived in January and swiftly established himself as a key part of the Milan defense.

Walker has played eight Serie A matches — starting seven of them — as well as four in the Champions League and two in the Italian Cup.

Walker won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at City. He won 15 major trophies after joining from Tottenham in 2017 and established himself as one of the best right backs in Premier League history.

