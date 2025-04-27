Aaron Nola looking to shake off slow start with the Philadelphia Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — When Aaron Nola is right, he is one of the most dependable pitchers in the National League.…

CHICAGO (AP) — When Aaron Nola is right, he is one of the most dependable pitchers in the National League.

He just hasn’t been right so far this year.

Nola made his sixth start of the season when the Philadelphia Phillies closed out a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at Wrigley Field. The right-hander entered 0-5 with a career-high 6.43 ERA.

The 31-year-old Nola was 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA through five starts in 2024. He finished 14-8 with a 3.57 ERA, helping the Phillies win the NL East.

Nola is averaging 91.1 mph on his four-seam fastball — down from 92.5 in 2024 and 92.7 in 2023 — but manager Rob Thomson said Nola has pitched in some tough weather conditions this year.

“Everybody talks about his velocity,” Thomson said. “I don’t concern myself really with his velocity, because he can pitch without being 94 if he’s got his command. That’s a thing that I look at. … When he doesn’t have his command, his Nola-like command, that’s when he gets hurt.”

Command has been an issue. Nola issued 11 walks in his first 28 innings, contributing to career-high 1.61 WHIP.

A return to form for Nola could provide a big lift for a Phillies team that has been hampered by a couple of injuries, including in the rotation.

Ranger Suárez, who opened the season on the injured list with lower back stiffness, pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Thomson said he wasn’t sure if Suárez would need another rehab start.

“We’ll meet him in Philadelphia either tomorrow or Tuesday,” Thomson said.

While Suárez is nearing a return, Thomson said outfielder Brandon Marsh left Lehigh Valley’s game because of a cramp in his right hamstring. The 27-year-old Marsh was placed on the 10-day IL last weekend because of a strained right hamstring.

Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who left Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets because of left forearm tightness, threw a bullpen before the series finale against the Cubs.

“I haven’t talked to him, but somebody said he felt great,” Thomson said. “We’ll see. Really tomorrow is the day where you figure out where he’s at.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.