A trivia quiz on Liverpool after its latest Premier League title

How well do you know Liverpool after its latest title-winning campaign in the Premier League? Try this quiz (answers below):…

How well do you know Liverpool after its latest title-winning campaign in the Premier League? Try this quiz (answers below):

1. When did Liverpool win the first of its record-tying 20 English league titles?

a. 1901

b. 1911

c. 1921

___

2. Mohamed Salah moved to No. 3 in Liverpool’s all-time scoring list this season. Who is No. 1?

a. Roger Hunt

b. Ian Rush

c. Gordon Hodgson

___

3. How many league games did Liverpool lose before clinching the title this season?

a. Two

b. Three

c. Four

___

4. Liverpool manager Arne Slot has won the Premier League in his first season in English soccer. Who was the last manager to achieve that feat?

a. Pep Guardiola

b. Manuel Pellegrini

c. Antonio Conte

___

5. Liverpool and Manchester United are tied on a record 20 English league titles. Which team is third on the all-time list?

a. Manchester City

b. Arsenal

c. Chelsea

___

6. How many times have Liverpool been the European champion?

a. 6

b. 7

c. 8

___

7. From which Dutch team did Arne Slot join Liverpool?

a. PSV Eindhoven

b. Ajax

c. Feyenoord

___

8. Which second-tier team knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in February?

a. Cardiff

b. Plymouth

c. Coventry

___

9. What was the capacity of Anfield at the start of the season?

a. 61,276

b. 64,198

c. 68,972

___

10. After Mohamed Salah, who was the second Liverpool player to reach 10 league goals this season?

a. Diogo Jota

b. Cody Gakpo

c. Luis Diaz

___

11. Darwin Nunez became Liverpool’s record signing in 2022. From which club did he join?

a. Porto

b. Benfica

c. Sporting Lisbon

___

Answers

1. a

2. b

3. a

4. c

5. b

6. a

7. c

8. b

9. a

10. c

11. b

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.