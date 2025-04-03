3 players sent off in 18 minutes in wild end to Premier League game

LONDON (AP) — Three players were sent off in the space of 18 minutes near the end of a Premier…

LONDON (AP) — Three players were sent off in the space of 18 minutes near the end of a Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brighton on Saturday.

Palace was reduced to nine men when Eddie Nketiah (78th minute) and Marc Guehi (90th) picked up second yellow cards.

Brighton center back Jan Paul van Hecke was then sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time, also for two yellow cards.

Palace held on to win 2-1 after nearly 14 minutes of stoppage time.

