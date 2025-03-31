Zion Williamson’s season is over, as Pelicans shut down the forward and CJ McCollum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday.

Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back.

It ends another injury-wrecked season for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft after just 30 games. The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season, but made it through only 29 in 2022-23.

Williamson finishes the season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points in 56 games for the Pelicans, who are 14th in the Western Conference and out of playoff contention.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.