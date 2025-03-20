Zegras has big game on birthday and Gibson makes 33 saves to lead Ducks over Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist on his 24th birthday, John Gibson made 33…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist on his 24th birthday, John Gibson made 33 saves and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks. Mason McTavish added two assists.

Steven Stamkos gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal in the first period. It was the 578th goal of Stamkos’ career, passing Mark Recchi for 22nd place in NHL history.

Gibson made his first start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. It was just his fourth appearance since a 26-save performance in a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Feb. 4.

Anaheim improved to 5-7-2 in its past 14 games, including a 2-1 home win against Nashville last Friday.

Justus Annunen stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who have managed only three goals while going 0-3-1 in their past four games.

