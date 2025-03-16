Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt scratched from spring training start because of shoulder soreness

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt has been scratched from his Grapefruit League start against Toronto on Monday. Schmidt is…

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt has been scratched from his Grapefruit League start against Toronto on Monday.

Schmidt is dealing with some shoulder soreness, manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Florida. Schmidt is going to have a bullpen session instead of facing the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old Schmidt went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts for the Yankees last season.

New York has been hit hard by injuries during spring training. Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole is out with a season-ending elbow injury. Right-hander Luis Gil, who won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, has a lat strain, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is sidelined because of pain in his elbows.

New York won the AL East last year and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency, but they added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to their roster.

