Yankees go yard four more times, sweep Brewers 12-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered in his first at-bat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and the New York Yankees went deep four more times in a 12-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, a day after becoming the third team in major league history to hit nine homers in a game.

The Yankees hit a total of 15 homers and scored 36 runs as they swept the three-game series.

A day after homering three times for the third time in his career and finishing with a career-high eight RBIs, Judge hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the first inning, sending a full count 89 mph fastball into the lower left field seats.

After hitting 58 homers last season, Judge is the first Yankee with four homers in the opening three games. Judge finished with 11 RBIs in the series.

GIANTS 6, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer and Heliot Ramos homered for the second time in the series as San Francisco beat Cincinnati.

It was a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings. Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1) retired the first 13 batters before Ramos launched his 1-1 pitch into the left-field stands to put the Giants ahead 1-0.

Chapman’s two-run homer in the sixth made the score 4-0. Martinez allowed four earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts.

Giants right-hander Robbie Ray (1-0) had a perfect game through five innings, but things unraveled for him in the sixth.

Gavin Lux broke up the no-hitter when a leadoff single. Then Austin Wynn hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, and Matt McLain added a solo shot, his second, to make the score 4-3.

Ray retired one batter in the sixth before exiting after allowing three earned runs with a walk and four strikeouts.

Cincinnati had the tying run at the plate in the eighth. Santiago Espinal grounded to Chapman who tagged lead runner Jacob Hurtubise then threw to first to complete an inning-ending double play.

Camilo Doval retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his first save.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe homered, and Washington avoided a season-opening series sweep with a victory over Philadelphia.

Bell, who was 0 for 9 to begin his second stint with Washington, ripped an Aaron Nola fastball into the center-field seats for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Lowe ended Nola’s day with a two-run shot to center in the sixth.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker (1-0) put two runners on in each of the first three innings but escaped trouble each time. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

Kyle Finnegan entered with the bases loaded and none out in the ninth, allowing an RBI grounder before retiring the next two batters for his first save.

Nola (0-1) allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

Paul DeJong had three hits for Washington. Rookie Dylan Crews struck out in all three of his plate appearances a day after going 0 for 5 with five strikeouts. He is 0 for 11 this season.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto (bruised foot) and shortstop Trea Turner (back spasms) did not play for the Phillies. Realmuto fouled a ball off himself Saturday and left in the seventh, while Turner missed his second game in a row.

BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched six innings to win his first start of the season, George Springer hit a two-run single as Toronto beats Baltimore.

Tyler Heineman added a solo home run, his first, as the Blue Jays split the four-game series with their AL East rivals.

Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano left his major league debut after four innings because of cramping. Sugano (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits.

Sugano took the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fifth but manager Brandon Hyde, Orioles trainers and a translator soon gathered around him for a conference. Sugano was seen flexing his right hand before walking off. He was replaced by Matt Bowman.

Bassitt (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven.

Brendon Little and Yariel Rodríguez each worked one inning of relief and Jeff Hoffman finished for his first save.

MARLINS 3, PIRATES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a home run, Derek Hill scored the winning run from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth as Florida beats Pittsburgh.

Andrew McCutchen hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning but Nick Fortes hit an RBI double to left that drove in Hill to make it 1-1 going into the third. The 38-year-old McCutchen now has 800 career extra-base hits, third most among active players (behind Freddie Freeman with 885 and Paul Goldschmidt with 833).

Conine hit a solo shot to make it 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh. His father, Jeff Conine, helped the Marlins to World Series titles in 1997 and 2003 and is known as “Mr. Marlin.” He was inducted in the the franchise’s hall of fame earlier Sunday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hustled out an infield single to drive in Endy Rodriguez, who had walked to lead off the fifth inning, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

With a runner on first in the top of the ninth, Miami’s Kyle Stowers made a running over-the-head catch at the warning track to rob Enmanuel Valdez of extra bases and keep the game scored at 2-2.

RANGERS 3, RED SOX 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit solo home runs in the sixth inning to put Texas over Boston.

The homers came after Boston scored twice in the top of the inning off Texas’ bullpen to spoil Jacob deGrom’s first start of the season. DeGrom allowed two hits in five shutout innings, lifted after nearing his pitch count at 73.

Langford’s opposite-field homer off rookie Richard Fitts (0-1) barely cleared the wall in the right-field corner. Two batters later, García blasted an 0-2 sweeper into the second deck in left field.

The Red Sox scored twice in the sixth inning off Shawn Armstrong (1-0), one run unearned, to take the lead. Wilyer Abreu hit a two-out, 0-2 opposite-field double into the left-field corner to score Kristian Campbell and came around when Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Durán threw low to first base.

RAYS 6, ROCKIES 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and Tampa Bay never trailed in their win over Colorado.

Taj Bradley (1-0) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts for the Rays and Jonny DeLuca went 3 for 4. Pete Fairbanks, who had 48 saves in 56 opportunities over the past two season, allowed two hits with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth and earned his first save of the season.

Pinch hitter Mickey Moniak hit a two-out two-run homer in the top of the seventh for the Rockies. Nick Martini hit an RBI single in the fifth and Hunter Goodman’s single in the top of the sixth drove in Tyler Freeman to make it 2-2.

Tampa Bay’s José Caballero went 1 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored — beating a late tag by catcher Jacob Stallings.

GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Bibee (1-0) gave up no runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander bounced back after he was scheduled to make the opening day start for Cleveland on Thursday, but was scratched because of an illness.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (0-1) threw 87 pitches over four innings and allowed one run and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. None of Kansas City’s starting pitchers got past the fifth inning in any game during the three-game season-opening series.

Mazardo’s home run traveled 417 feet nearly into the right field fountains off Sam Long to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. It was his second home run of the series.

CARDINALS 9, TWINS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victor Scott II and Pedro Pages each hit three-run homers to propel St. Louis to a win over Minnesota.

Nolan Gorman also homered for St. Louis, which swept the series and is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2006.

It marks the 17th 3-0 start in franchise history covering 134 years.

Willi Castro homered for the Twins, who lost their first three games for the first time since 2016.

Pages had three hits. Alec Burleson added a two-run double for the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gave up two runs on four hits over five innings.

Scott homered in the third off Bailey Ober, who surrendered eight earned runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Burleson kick-started a five-run uprising in the third with his double for a 5-1 lead. Pages ripped his first homer of the season four batters later.

Steven Matz tossed four scoreless innings in relief for his first career save.

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a towering 438-foot, two-run homer in the sixth to give Seattle the lead and Bryan Woo pitched six dominant innings and they beat the Athletics.

Rodríguez’s go-ahead home run gave the Mariners offense a much-needed boost. Before Rodríguez stepped to the plate, A’s starter J.P. Sears had retired 16 of the previous 18 Seattle hitters, with the Mariners managing just three singles.

Sears (0-1) allowed two runs and five hits over 6 ⅔ innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Tyler Soderstrom put the A’s ahead in the fourth with a homer, his third of the series. But that was all the offense the Athletics got against Woo (1-0), who allowed just three hits and one run over six innings, with five strikeouts.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth inning for his second save as the AL West rivals split the four-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, CUBS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a game-tying, two-run homer, Josh Naylor had the go-ahead RBI double and Arizona used an eight-run eighth inning to rally past the Chicago Cubs.

The teams split the four-game series.

The D-backs trailed 6-2 in the eighth but sent 12 batters to the plate in a stunning rally. Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll coaxed back-to-back walks from Caleb Thielbar to start the inning.

Eli Morgan (0-1) came on in relief before giving up a string of hits, starting with a two-run double to Geraldo Perdomo. Gurriel followed with his game-tying homer in the left field seats, Gabriel Moreno singled and Naylor brought him home with a double to deep center for a 7-6 lead.

Pitcher Ryne Nelson — pinch hitting because the D-backs were out of bench players — put Arizona up 8-6 with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. The Cubs brought in another reliever Colin Rea, but Thomas made it 9-6 with another RBI single and Carroll’s double made it 10-6.

The Cubs took a 6-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer. Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki made it 3-0 with his homer in the sixth off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, shaking a 2 for 21 start to the season.

ANGELS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyren Paris homered on the first pitch he saw after a lengthy rain delay and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox.

Paris — a second-round pick in 2019 — hit his first home run this year after hitting one last season in 51 at-bats. Closer Kenley Jansen gave up a leadoff double to Andrew Vaughn and a walk to Matt Thaiss to begin the bottom of the ninth. He got Miguel Vargas to pop out before inducing a double-play grounder from Brooks Baldwin.

Mike Trout collected his first hit of the season when he singled to load the bases in the top of the first inning. Jorge Soler followed with a sacrifice fly and Yoán Moncada had an RBI ground out for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Maton hit his first career lead-off homer and Luis Robert Jr. singled and scored on a two-out single by Thaiss to tie it at 2.

The delay came in the bottom of the seventh after Thaiss doubled with one out and Vargas worked a full count off reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.

PADRES 5, BRAVES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Pivetta threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Manny Machado returned to the lineup and hit an RBI double as San Diego beat punchless Atlanta to sweep a season-opening, four-game series.

The Padres are 4-0 for the first time since 1998, the last time they reached the World Series. The Braves were shut out a second straight game and are 0-4 for the first time since 2021. The Braves haven’t been swept in a season-opening, four-game series since 1980 at Cincinnati, and in a four-game series in San Diego since 1979.

The Braves have lost six straight games at Petco Park, including last season’s two-game sweep in the wild-card round.

Pivetta (1-0), who signed a four-year contract in February, faced the minimum 21 batters. He allowed a a leadoff single in the third to Orlando Arcia, who was forced at second. Pivetta struck out four and walked none.

Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada each threw one hitless inning.

The Braves sent the minimum 27 batters to the plate. Marcell Ozuna drew Atlanta’s only walk.

