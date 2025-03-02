Wyatt Johnston scores 3 times as the Stars beat the Blues 6-3

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnson scored three times to help the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on…

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnson scored three times to help the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Sunday.

Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists as Dallas won for the fifth time in six games. Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist.

Jake Oettinger made a season-high 39 saves for his 29th win, tied for second in the NHL.

Dallas won the special-teams battle, scoring a season-high four power-play goals in four opportunities while its league-best penalty kill stopped two of St. Louis’ three power plays.

Zack Bolduc and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues, who split a back-to-back and began a season-long six-game trip.

Blues backup Joel Hofer allowed three goals on nine shots, two on the first four shots. Hofer was replaced after one period by Jordan Binnington, who beat Los Angeles 4-1 at home Saturday night. Binnington allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Takeaways

Blues: Bolduc has four goals in his last four games and five in his last eight after scoring five in his previous 44.

Stars: A Stars home power play that was the worst in the NHL for much of the season is 9 for 14 in the last five games at American Airlines Center. … Hintz had his second consecutive four-point game. He had four assists against Los Angeles on Friday.

Key moment

Johnston’s goal with 1.3 seconds left in the first period put Dallas ahead for good at 3-2.

Key stat

Dallas won despite being outshot 42-21.

Up next

The Blues visit Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Stars host New Jersey on Tuesday.

