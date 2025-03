World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano…

Saturday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Tomas Machac (8), Czechia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Evan King and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (4), France, 6-4, 6-0.

