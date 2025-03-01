World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Tomas Machac (8), Czechia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1).
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Evan King and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, walkover.
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (4), France, def. Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
