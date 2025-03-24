World Indoor champ Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father goes on trial accused of abusing superstar son

SANDNES, Norway (AP) — The father of Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen went on trial Monday accused of violently abusing…

SANDNES, Norway (AP) — The father of Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen went on trial Monday accused of violently abusing his superstar son.

Jakob, 24, spent the weekend underlining his position as one of the world’s finest athletes by winning gold medals in the 3,000 meters and 1500 meters at the World Indoor Championships in China.

His father Gjert, who used to coach his son, could face up to six years in jail over an alleged 14-year campaign of domestic abuse, which also involved Jakob’s younger sister.

Gjert became a prominent media figure in Norway in 2016 following his involvement in the TV documentary series, Team Ingebrigtsen, in which he was seen coaching his three track and field sons, Jakob, Filip and Henrik.

The series ran until 2021. By 2022 the trio had parted ways with their coach-father and the following year co-signed a column in the national newspaper, VG, accusing Gjert of physical violence and intimidation.

The police opened an investigation, with court proceedings eventually brought relating to Gjert’s treatment of Jakob and his younger sister.

On Monday, the prosecution read out the charges, which relate to violation of sections 219 and 282 of the Norwegian Penal Code relating to maltreatment in close relationships.

Asked how he pleaded, Gjert replied “not guilty.”

Gjert continued coaching after the split with his sons and now guides Jakob’s 1500 meters Norwegian rival Narve Gilje Nordas, who will give evidence for the defense in court.

Jakob missed the first day of the trial but is due to give his evidence on Tuesday after a 5,000-mile journey from Nanjing in China back to the Soer Rogaland District Court in his home city of Sandnes on the west coast of Norway.

The trial is due to last until May 16.

