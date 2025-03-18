Live Radio
Home » Sports » Women's NIT Tournament Schedule

Women’s NIT Tournament Schedule

The Associated Press

March 18, 2025, 1:11 PM

First Round

Thursday, March 20

Army at Bryant, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at UMass, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Texas Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UT Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Lindenwood, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Siena at Howard, 7 p.m.

UAB at UIC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Navy at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Second Round

March 23 – 25

Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA

Super 16

March 26 – 28

Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA

Great 8

March 29 – 31

Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA

Fab 4 at Fort Collins, Colo.

Tuesday, April 1

Great 8 Winners, TBA

Wednesday, April 2

Great 8 Winners, TBA

Championship at Fort Collins, Colo.

Saturday, April 5

Fab 4 Winners, 3 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up