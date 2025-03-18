Women’s NIT Tournament Schedule

First Round
Thursday, March 20
Army at Bryant, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at UMass, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Texas Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UT Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Lindenwood, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 21
Siena at Howard, 7 p.m.
UAB at UIC, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
Navy at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Colgate, 5 p.m.
Second Round
March 23 – 25
Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA
Super 16
March 26 – 28
Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA
Great 8
March 29 – 31
Matchups, Times and Locations – TBA
Fab 4 at Fort Collins, Colo.
Tuesday, April 1
Great 8 Winners, TBA
Wednesday, April 2
Great 8 Winners, TBA
Championship at Fort Collins, Colo.
Saturday, April 5
Fab 4 Winners, 3 p.m.
