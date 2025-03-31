Live Radio
Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

First Round

Thursday, March 20

At Chace Athletic Center

Smithfield, R.I.

Army 59, Bryant 58

At HTC Center

Conway, S.C.

Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Pittsburgh

Duquesne 70, Longwood 68

At William D. Mullins Center

Amherst, Mass.

UMass 86, Stonehill Skyhawks 40

At LeRoy A. Ufkes Court at Western Hall

Macomb, Ill.

W. Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74

At Moody Coliseum (Abilene)

Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern St. 59

At H&PE Arena

Houston

Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 50

At College Park Center

Arlington, Texas

Texas-Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52

At Hyland Arena

St. Charles, Mo.

Lindenwood Lions 76, Tulsa 60

At Alex G. Spanos Center

Stockton, Calif.

New Mexico St. 54, Pacific 49

Friday, March 21

At Burr Gymnasium

Washington

Howard 72, Siena 62

At Credit Union 1 Arena

Chicago

UIC 63, UAB 48

At Clune Arena

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Utah Valley St. 70, Air Force 64

Saturday, March 22

At Chartway Arena

Norfolk, Va.

Old Dominion 63, Navy 42

At McKenzie Arena

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Chattanooga 53, Alabama A&M 49

At Cotterell Court

Hamilton, N.Y.

Coppin St. 58, Colgate 48

Second Round

Sunday, March 23

At Jersey Mike’s Arena

Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers 71, Army 60

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Butler 61, UIC 54

At Screaming Eagles Arena

Evansville, Ind.

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 60, Campbell 51

At Millett Hall

Oxford, Ohio

Duquesne 73, Miami (Ohio) 66

At Alumni Arena

Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo 84, UMass 82, OT

At CEFCU Arena

Normal, Ill.

Illinois St. 90, W. Illinois 80

At Wisdom Gym

Stephenville, Texas

Lindenwood Lions 67, Tarleton State Texans 59

Monday, March 24

At Scheels Center

Fargo, N.D.

N. Dakota St. 68, New Mexico St. 65

At TD Arena

Charleston, S.C.

Coll. of Charleston 76, Howard 56

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

Washington St. 57, Utah Valley St. 54

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Troy 85, Chattanooga 72

At Farris Center

Conway, Ark.

Abilene Christian 75, Cent. Arkansas 53

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech 71, Texas Southern 64

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 78, Texas-Arlington 67

Tuesday, March 25

At Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fort Wayne 87, Old Dominion 61

At Wolstein Center

Cleveland

Cleveland St. 72, Coppin St. 70, OT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 26

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech 68, Lindenwood Lions 64

Thursday, March 27

At Scheels Center

Fargo, N.D.

N. Dakota St. 59, Washington St. 51

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Troy 88, North Texas 86, OT

At Shirk Center

Bloomington, Ill.

Illinois St. 78, Abilene Christian 68

At Screaming Eagles Arena

Evansville, Ind.

Buffalo 76, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 64

At Jersey Mike’s Arena

Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers 89, Coll. of Charleston 67

Friday, March 28

At Wolstein Center

Cleveland

Cleveland St. 55, Duquesne 52

At Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fort Wayne 87, Butler 61

Semifinals

Sunday, March 30

At Alumni Arena

Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo 71, Rutgers 64

Monday, March 31

At Scheels Center

Fargo, N.D.

N. Dakota St. vs. Troy, 8 p.m.

At Shirk Center

Bloomington, Ill.

Illinois St. vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

At Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, April 1

At TBD

N. Dakota St.-Troy winner vs. Illinois St.-Louisiana Tech winner, TBA

Buffalo vs. Fort Wayne-Cleveland St. winner, TBA

Saturday, April 5

N. Dakota St.-Troy_Illinois St.-Louisiana Tech winner vs. Buffalo_Fort Wayne-Cleveland St. winner, 3 p.m.

