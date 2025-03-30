Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Thursday, March 20
At Chace Athletic Center
Smithfield, R.I.
Army 59, Bryant 58
At HTC Center
Conway, S.C.
Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Pittsburgh
Duquesne 70, Longwood 68
At William D. Mullins Center
Amherst, Mass.
UMass 86, Stonehill Skyhawks 40
At LeRoy A. Ufkes Court at Western Hall
Macomb, Ill.
W. Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74
At Moody Coliseum (Abilene)
Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern St. 59
At H&PE Arena
Houston
Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 50
At College Park Center
Arlington, Texas
Texas-Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52
At Hyland Arena
St. Charles, Mo.
Lindenwood Lions 76, Tulsa 60
At Alex G. Spanos Center
Stockton, Calif.
New Mexico St. 54, Pacific 49
Friday, March 21
At Burr Gymnasium
Washington
Howard 72, Siena 62
At Credit Union 1 Arena
Chicago
UIC 63, UAB 48
At Clune Arena
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Utah Valley St. 70, Air Force 64
Saturday, March 22
At Chartway Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Old Dominion 63, Navy 42
At McKenzie Arena
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Chattanooga 53, Alabama A&M 49
At Cotterell Court
Hamilton, N.Y.
Coppin St. 58, Colgate 48
Second Round
Sunday, March 23
At Jersey Mike’s Arena
Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers 71, Army 60
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Butler 61, UIC 54
At Screaming Eagles Arena
Evansville, Ind.
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 60, Campbell 51
At Millett Hall
Oxford, Ohio
Duquesne 73, Miami (Ohio) 66
At Alumni Arena
Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo 84, UMass 82, OT
At CEFCU Arena
Normal, Ill.
Illinois St. 90, W. Illinois 80
At Wisdom Gym
Stephenville, Texas
Lindenwood Lions 67, Tarleton State Texans 59
Monday, March 24
At Scheels Center
Fargo, N.D.
N. Dakota St. 68, New Mexico St. 65
At TD Arena
Charleston, S.C.
Coll. of Charleston 76, Howard 56
At Beasley Coliseum
Pullman, Wash.
Washington St. 57, Utah Valley St. 54
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Troy 85, Chattanooga 72
At Farris Center
Conway, Ark.
Abilene Christian 75, Cent. Arkansas 53
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Louisiana Tech 71, Texas Southern 64
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas 78, Texas-Arlington 67
Tuesday, March 25
At Hilliard Gates Sports Center
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Fort Wayne 87, Old Dominion 61
At Wolstein Center
Cleveland
Cleveland St. 72, Coppin St. 70, OT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 26
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Louisiana Tech 68, Lindenwood Lions 64
Thursday, March 27
At Scheels Center
Fargo, N.D.
N. Dakota St. 59, Washington St. 51
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Troy 88, North Texas 86, OT
At Shirk Center
Bloomington, Ill.
Illinois St. 78, Abilene Christian 68
At Screaming Eagles Arena
Evansville, Ind.
Buffalo 76, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 64
At Jersey Mike’s Arena
Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers 89, Coll. of Charleston 67
Friday, March 28
At Wolstein Center
Cleveland
Cleveland St. 55, Duquesne 52
At Hilliard Gates Sports Center
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Fort Wayne 87, Butler 61
Semifinals
Sunday, March 30
At Alumni Arena
Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo 71, Rutgers 64
Monday, March 31
At Scheels Center
Fargo, N.D.
N. Dakota St. vs. Troy, 8 p.m.
At Shirk Center
Bloomington, Ill.
Illinois St. vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
At Hilliard Gates Sports Center
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, April 1
At TBD
N. Dakota St.-Troy winner vs. Illinois St.-Louisiana Tech winner, TBA
Buffalo vs. Fort Wayne-Cleveland St. winner, TBA
Saturday, April 5
N. Dakota St.-Troy_Illinois St.-Louisiana Tech winner vs. Buffalo_Fort Wayne-Cleveland St. winner, 3 p.m.
