Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 8) Times EDT (March 9) America East Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round Thursday, March 6…

Times EST (through March 8)

Times EDT (March 9)

America East Conference

At Higher-Seeded Schools

First Round

Thursday, March 6

Vermont vs. UMBC, 5 p.m.

Bryant vs. Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Maine vs. NJIT, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) vs. New Hampshire, 6:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference

At First Horizon Coliseum

Greensboro, N.C.

First Round

Saturday, March 8

TBD vs. TBD, Noon

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday, March 9

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference

At Higher-Seeded Schools

First Round

Friday, March 7

West Georgia Wolves vs. Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Knights, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 8

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Stetson, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. West Georgia Wolves-Austin Peay-winner, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas vs. Jacksonville-Bellarmine Knights-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 11

TBD vs. Lipscomb-North Alabama-winner, 1 p.m.

TBD vs. E. Kentucky-Stetson-winner, 1 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Big South Conference

At Freedom Hall Civic Center

Johnson City, Tenn.

First Round

Saturday, March 8

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Sunday, March 9

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

At Ford Center

Evansville, Ind.

First Round

Wednesday, March 5

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee St., 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin vs. W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Southland Conference

At The Legacy Center

Lake Charles, La.

First Round

Thursday, March 13

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Summit League Conference

At Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sioux Falls, S.D.

First Round

Sunday, March 9

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

At Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola, Fla.

First Round

Tuesday, March 4

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss., 12:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. South Alabama, 3 p.m.

Second Round

Wednesday, March 5

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern-Southern Miss.-winner, 12:30 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Marshall-South Alabama-winner, 3 p.m.

Third Round

Thursday, March 6

Georgia St. vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Fourth Round

Friday, March 7

Old Dominion vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 8

Coastal Carolina vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Troy vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday, March 9

James Madison vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Championship

Monday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nev.

First Round

Tuesday, March 11

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

