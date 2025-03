Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 12 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Championship South Florida 69, Rice 62 Big Sky Championship Montana St. 58, Montana 57…

Wednesday, Mar. 12

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Championship

South Florida 69, Rice 62

Big Sky

Championship

Montana St. 58, Montana 57

Big West

First Round

Cal Poly 56, UC Santa Barbara 54

UC Riverside 54, Long Beach St. 40

Coastal

First Round

Hampton 76, Stony Brook 75

Towson 67, Northeastern 44

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Liberty 78, Sam Houston St. 51

Middle Tennessee 73, Kennesaw St. 46

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Fairfield 58, Manhattan 51

Quinnipiac 79, Iona 51

Mid American

Quarterfinal

Ball St. 82, W. Michigan 53

Kent St. 68, Miami (Ohio) 61

Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 58

Buffalo 65, Bowling Green 63

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 81, SC State 55

Howard 85, Delaware St. 49

Mountain-West Conference

Championship

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 68, 3OT

Southland

Semifinal

SE Louisiana 57, Incarnate Word 37

Stephen F. Austin 61, Lamar 53

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Texas Southern 69, Prairie View 49

Southern U. 63, MVSU 43

Western Athletic

Quarterfinal

Grand Canyon 71, Utah Tech 47

Tarleton St. 59, S. Utah 40

___

