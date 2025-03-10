With only 8 healthy players, Mavericks rally to defeat Spurs 133-129 to snap 5-game skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the depleted Dallas Mavericks stopped a five-game slide by edging…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the depleted Dallas Mavericks stopped a five-game slide by edging the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Monday night.

Klay Thompson had 26 points for Dallas in its first win since Feb. 27. Naji Marshall scored 24 points, and Kessler Edwards finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio dropped its third consecutive game. Harrison Barnes scored 29 points for the Spurs, and Keldon Johnson had 28. Devin Vassell finished with 24 points.

There were 12 players out with injury, including All-Stars Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. The injury bug even hit the officiating crew, with Sean Wright departing in the first quarter with a leg injury.

Dallas had only eight players available and Caleb Martin’s minutes were limited as he returns from a hip injury that kept him out for two months.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Edwards was 9 for 12 from the field in 35 minutes while playing with an eye injury. Edwards needed stitches under his left eyebrow Sunday after colliding with teammate Dwight Powell.

Spurs: Vassell and Johnson moved ahead of Sean Elliott on the franchise’s career 3-pointers list. Vassell surpassed Elliott for sixth with his first 3-pointer, and Johnson’s fourth 3 moved him past Elliott for seventh. Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is the franchise leader with 1,495.

Key moment

Edwards drained two free throws with 45.5 seconds remaining to put Dallas up 127-123. He was fouled by Vassell after San Antonio cut Dallas’ lead to two.

Key stat

San Antonio was 14 for 24 on free throws.

Up next

The Mavericks and Spurs play Wednesday in the second of a two-game set in San Antonio.

