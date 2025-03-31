Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Houston 2 1 .667 — Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Houston 2 1 .667 — Los Angeles 2 1 .667 — Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 — Athletics 2 2 .500 ½ Baltimore 2 2 .500 ½ Seattle 2 2 .500 ½ Toronto 2 2 .500 ½ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 Boston 1 3 .250 1½ Detroit 0 3 .000 2 Minnesota 0 3 .000 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Texas 3, Boston 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

Seattle 2, Athletics 1

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 2:35 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Houston (Wesneski 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1) at Athletics (Severino 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 4 0 1.000 +1½ Philadelphia 2 1 .667 — San Francisco 2 1 .667 — Arizona 2 2 .500 ½ Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 Colorado 1 2 .333 1 New York 1 2 .333 1 Washington 1 2 .333 1 Chicago 2 4 .333 1½ Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 1½ Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2 Atlanta 0 4 .000 2½

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

San Diego 5, Atlanta 0

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Houston (Wesneski 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1) at Athletics (Severino 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8:38 p.m.

