Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

March 30, 2025, 5:44 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Texas 3 1 .750
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Houston 2 1 .667
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667
Baltimore 2 2 .500 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 ½
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1
Seattle 1 2 .333 1
Boston 1 3 .250
Detroit 0 3 .000 2
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 4, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3

Athletics 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Texas 3, Boston 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Newcomb 0-0) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Diego 3 0 1.000 +1
Miami 3 1 .750
San Francisco 2 1 .667
Chicago 2 3 .400 1
Arizona 1 2 .333 1
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1
Colorado 1 2 .333 1
New York 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250
Atlanta 0 3 .000 2
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 11, Washington 6

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 12 innings

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up