Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Texas 3 1 .750 — Cleveland 2 1 .667 — Houston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Texas 3 1 .750 — Cleveland 2 1 .667 — Houston 2 1 .667 — Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 — Baltimore 2 2 .500 ½ Toronto 2 2 .500 ½ Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½ Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 Seattle 1 2 .333 1 Boston 1 3 .250 1½ Detroit 0 3 .000 2 Minnesota 0 3 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 4, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3

Athletics 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Texas 3, Boston 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Newcomb 0-0) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 3 0 1.000 +1 Miami 3 1 .750 — San Francisco 2 1 .667 — Chicago 2 3 .400 1 Arizona 1 2 .333 1 Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 Colorado 1 2 .333 1 New York 1 2 .333 1 Washington 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 1½ Atlanta 0 3 .000 2 Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 11, Washington 6

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 12 innings

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.