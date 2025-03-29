Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 2 1 .667 +½ Texas 2 1 .667 +½ Houston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 2 1 .667 +½ Texas 2 1 .667 +½ Houston 2 1 .667 — Cleveland 1 1 .500 — Kansas City 1 1 .500 — Los Angeles 1 1 .500 — Seattle 1 1 .500 — Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 — Boston 1 2 .333 ½ Toronto 1 2 .333 ½ Detroit 0 2 .000 1 Minnesota 0 2 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1

Athletics 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 4, Boston 3

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Civale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 3 0 1.000 +1½ Miami 2 1 .667 +½ Arizona 1 1 .500 — Cincinnati 1 1 .500 — Colorado 1 1 .500 — San Francisco 1 1 .500 — New York 1 2 .333 ½ Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 ½ Chicago 1 3 .250 1 Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1 Washington 0 2 .000 1 Atlanta 0 3 .000 1½

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1

Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 4, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 11, Washington 6

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 12 innings

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Civale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Washington (Parker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

