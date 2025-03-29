Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|+½
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|+½
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1
Athletics 7, Seattle 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 5
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Texas 4, Boston 3
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Civale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|3
|0
|1.000
|+1½
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|+½
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|1½
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1
Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 4, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 11, Washington 6
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 12 innings
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Civale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Washington (Parker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
