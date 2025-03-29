Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 1 0 1.000 +½ Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 1 0 1.000 +½ Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 +½ Baltimore 1 1 .500 — Boston 1 1 .500 — Houston 1 1 .500 — Seattle 1 1 .500 — Texas 1 1 .500 — Toronto 1 1 .500 — Kansas City 0 1 .000 ½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 ½ Minnesota 0 1 .000 ½ Detroit 0 2 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 12, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 5, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4

Seattle 4, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1

Athletics 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Cortes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 0-0) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 2 0 1.000 +1 San Francisco 1 0 1.000 +½ Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Arizona 1 1 .500 — New York 1 1 .500 — Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 — Cincinnati 0 1 .000 ½ Colorado 0 1 .000 ½ Milwaukee 0 1 .000 ½ Washington 0 1 .000 ½ Chicago 1 3 .250 1 Atlanta 0 2 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 7, Washington 3, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 6

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1

Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 4, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Cortes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.