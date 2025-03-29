Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|+½
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 12, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 5, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4
Seattle 4, Athletics 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1
Athletics 7, Seattle 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Cortes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 0-0) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|+1
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|+½
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|.000
|1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 7, Washington 3, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 6
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1
Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 4, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Cortes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
