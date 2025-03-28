Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — Chicago…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Houston 1 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 — Seattle 1 0 1.000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½ Athletics 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Kansas City 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1 Toronto 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 12, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 5, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4

Seattle 4, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Miami 1 0 1.000 — San Diego 1 0 1.000 — San Francisco 1 0 1.000 — St. Louis 1 0 1.000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 New York 0 1 .000 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 7, Washington 3, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 6

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Miami (Gillispie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.