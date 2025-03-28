Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Athletics
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Toronto
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 12, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 5, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4
Seattle 4, Athletics 2
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 3
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 7, Washington 3, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 6
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Miami (Gillispie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (López 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
